Mindy Kaling's Female Staffers Bring Holiday Dinner to Her After She Gives Birth -- See the Adorable Theme!

Mindy Kaling's understandably had a "busy week" -- but her staff has no problem picking up the slack!

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal her staffers' sweet gesture after she welcomed her daughter last Friday: a Nora Ephron-themed holiday dinner.

"I usually do a holiday dinner with the young women that work with me but I’ve had a busy week! So they brought the holiday dinner to me." Kaling explained alongside a snap of the night's menu. "It’s a You’ve Got Mail Norah Ephron-themed holiday dinner, cooked and orchestrated by @asekar95 and @yo_its_hmo and it’s happening TONIGHT at my house."

"Look at this menu! Look at these Nora Ephron deep cuts! (Maybe for dessert we will have coffee... Patricia? Patricia’s amazing. Patricia makes coffee nervous.)," she added.

Kaling gave birth to her first child on Dec. 15, a baby girl she named Katherine. According to a copy of the birth certificate obtained by ET, the actress didn't list Katherine's father's name, but did choose to honor her late mother, giving Katherine her mom's name, Swati, as her middle name.

See more on Kaling's bundle of joy in the video below.

