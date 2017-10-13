Minka Kelly Shuts Down Jesse Williams Cheating Rumors: 'F**k Off'
Minka Kelly isn't one to entertain cheating rumors.
The 37-year-old actress, who started quietly dating Jesse Williams over the summer, slammed rumors that her relationship with the Grey's Anatomy star led to his divorce.
According to E! News, Kelly set the record straight when replying to an Instragram follower who wrote: "I hope the cheating rumors aren't true. It would be disappointing."
"They're not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you," Kelly fired back. "Now f**k off."
Williams filed for divorce from his wife of nearly five years, Aryn Drake-Lee, in April. The former couple shares two children together: 3-year-old daughter Sadie and 2-year-old son Maceo.
In September, Williams agreed to pay Drake-Lee a one-time payment of $160,000 towards spousal support, child support and attorney's fees. A source told ET at the time that the two no longer have any relationship, but Williams' No. 1 priority was his kids.
“They do not communicate,” a source shared. “Jesse wants to be with the kids as much as possible. He wants to be there for the good nights and the good mornings and everything in between. He really is all about his kids. It added a new dimension to his life that people close to him don’t think he thought would happen.”
“Jesse is willing to make time [for their kids] and have [that time] move around his schedule,” the source added.
