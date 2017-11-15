Miranda Kerr is Pregnant, Expecting Her Second Child

Kerr said "I do" to Spiegel, 27, in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in May.



"Our wedding was just so joyful," she gushed to People. ""We started the day, did yoga, then our families came over and we literally had this celebration in our backyard. It was incredible. It was so magical."

The lovebirds, who first met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, announced their engagement last July.



"He’s 25, but acts like he’s 50," Kerr told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit at the time. "He’s not out partying. He goes to work in [L.A.'s] Venice. He comes home. We don't go out. We'd rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early."

Kerr also revealed that she and Spiegel were waiting until marriage to have children. More on that in the video below!