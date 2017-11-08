Miranda Lambert, Faith Hill & More Stars Dazzle at the 2017 CMA Awards -- See the Best Looks!
Country music's biggest and brightest dressed to impress in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night.
Miranda Lambert stunned in a baby blue gown, while Carrie Underwood looked drop-dead gorgeous in a deep purple dress. Ruby Rose, Pink and Niall Horan, among other Hollywood stars also attended the annual soiree in the hottest looks deemed fit for a best dressed list.
Here's who shined the brightest on the 2017 CMA Awards red carpet.
Faith Hill exuded elegance in a one-shoulder black lace-and-sequin Armani Prive gown. The queen of country music had her blonde locks swept in a top knot and rocked a bold red lip.
That same night, the singer swapped to a bold red gown to perform with her hubby, Tim McGraw.
Carrie Underwood made a regal appearance in a deep violet Fouad Sarkis dress, which she paired with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Butani earrings and rings by Anabela Chan and Hearts on Fire.
Miranda Lambert looked ethereal in a powder blue Tony Ward chiffon gown with a black belt cinched around her tiny waist.
Pink wowed in a Monsoori ivory tiered tulle gown that was cinched at the waist with a black velvet belt. Equally as adorable was her date, her 6-year-old daughter Willow, who looked cute as a button in her own princess-inspired navy dress and sparkling crown.
Karlie Kloss looked enchanting in a bright orange Elie Saab gown with a plunging neckline. The supermodel accessorized with Gianvito Rossi shoes and Beladora jewelry.
Meanwhile, Ruby Rose sparkled in a silver sequin August Getty Atelier dress.
Kelsea Ballerini opted for a white Michael Kors Collection evening gown with gold applique and Jessie James Decker showed off her burgeoning baby bump in an off-the-shoulder crimson floor-length gown.
The group that looks fabulous together, stays together. Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet of the group Little Big Town wowed in uniquely impressive suits and gowns. Westbrook was sophistically dressed in a navy velvet dress with a gold belt, while Fairchild looked elegant in her green-and-black long-sleeved ensemble.
Last but not least, Niall Horan looked dapper in a navy suit which featured gold floral detailing.
