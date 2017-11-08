Miranda Lambert, Faith Hill & More Stars Dazzle at the 2017 CMA Awards -- See the Best Looks!

Country music's biggest and brightest dressed to impress in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night.

Miranda Lambert stunned in a baby blue gown, while Carrie Underwood looked drop-dead gorgeous in a deep purple dress. Ruby Rose, Pink and Niall Horan, among other Hollywood stars also attended the annual soiree in the hottest looks deemed fit for a best dressed list.

Here's who shined the brightest on the 2017 CMA Awards red carpet.