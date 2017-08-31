Miranda Lambert Helps Rescue Hundreds of Dogs & Pets Displaced by Hurricane Harvey

Miranda Lambert is doing her part in the wake of Hurricane Harvey to help hundreds of dogs and pets who have been stranded in Houston and surrounding regions devastated by the natural disaster.

The Texas-born country singer mobilized the members of her MuttNation Foundation to do what they can to rescue dogs, cats and other domesticated pets.

The charitable organization is working tirelessly to bring the displaced animals to safety, and to find them food and shelter until attempts can be made to reunite them with their owners.