Miranda Lambert Helps Rescue Hundreds of Dogs & Pets Displaced by Hurricane Harvey
Miranda Lambert is doing her part in the wake of Hurricane Harvey to help hundreds of dogs and pets who have been stranded in Houston and surrounding regions devastated by the natural disaster.
The Texas-born country singer mobilized the members of her MuttNation Foundation to do what they can to rescue dogs, cats and other domesticated pets.
The charitable organization is working tirelessly to bring the displaced animals to safety, and to find them food and shelter until attempts can be made to reunite them with their owners.
The "Little Red Wagon" singer and MuttNation have saved and relocated more than 230 pets over the last three days, and she shared some touching snapshots to Instagram, showing just a a few of the animals they've saved.
"My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning," Lambert captioned a photo she posted on Wednesday of a dog and her puppies sleeping on the floor of her tour bus, which she drove to Houston.
She also shared a photo of two volunteers holding puppies, and shared her thanks with everyone who had turned out to help the cause.
"Thanks to some amazing transportation volunteers...We sent over 70 pups to our shelter in Oklahoma today," she wrote. "Our rigs are now rolling into Houston for another load. Continue to send prayers and donations."
MuttNation also shared some photos of their relief efforts, showing the massive amount of support they've received from people willing to donate their time, energy and money for their important mission.
One of MuttNation's primary missions has been to relocate animals in shelters in and around Houston to shelters with available space in neighboring states so that local shelters can have room for the large influx of abandoned animals without needing to put down any who were already there.
Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in Texas as a Category 4, lead to unprecedented flooding and has caused over $10 billion in property damage and economic losses so far. There have been at least 39 confirmed flood-related deaths and there are reportedly 30-40 people still unaccounted for.
For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here. For more information on how to donate or contribute to MuttNation's pet rescue efforts, click here.