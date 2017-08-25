Miranda Lambert Performs Her Song 'Getaway Driver' With Boyfriend Anderson East
Miranda Lambert took her love to the main stage!
During her concert at the London's Apollo Hammersmith this week, the 33-year-old country crooner had her boyfriend, Anderson East, join her for an acoustic duet of her song, "Getaway Driver."
Lambert was clearly as smitten with the performance as her fans were, because she posted a sweet message about the duet the following day.
"London, England! Thank you so much," she wrote. "What an amazing night. And I got to sing a song with my 💗 @andersoneast #getawaydriver 📷@blusanders #myfriendblu"
This isn't the first time the couple have shared the stage. On Valentine's Day 2016, Lambert showed up to East's show in Northampton, Massachusetts, and did not keep a low profile.
Instead, she joined the 29-year-old singer and former Voice contestant Gwen Sebastian for a fun rendition of Mariah Carey's 1995 hit, "Always Be My Baby."
"She was having a blast just singing along and laughing and smiling," an eyewitness told ET at the time. "At one point during the song, Anderson leaned in and gave her a kiss on the cheek and then she gave him one too."
Check out their sweet performance: