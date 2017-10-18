Miranda Lambert Says There Are '3 M's' of Importance in Her Life -- and Men Are Not Included
Miranda Lambert's list of priorities don't include the opposite sex.
The 33-year-old country crooner covers the November issue of Redbook magazine and reveals that there are three "M's" in her life that are of the utmost importance to her.
"Music and mutts," she shares. "Pretty much all I live for are those two things."
Lambert, who was previously married to Blake Shelton and is currently dating Anderson East, jokingly adds, "Men used to be on that list, but I cut that one out. Just kidding!"
The "Vice" singer does have a new "M" that's a priority to her. "It was the three M’s, and now it’s two. No, it is three: The last one is Miranda," she notes.
As for her music, Lambert addresses the disparity she sees when it comes to how much radio play women musicians get as opposed to men. "It's B.S., straight up!" she declares. "Carrie Underwood still struggles, and that just blows my mind because she's got a million hits and she's Carrie Freakin' Underwood."
The two-time GRAMMY winner continues, "I tell them at the radio stations, 'Just play one of us; it doesn't have to be me. Then we all win.' I'll fight for it until I can't no more."
Lambert also admits that while she's fighting to get more radio air time, she's "not actually a very good famous person at all."
"I hate cameras. I don't love the spotlight," she confides. "It was a big shocker to me that the music business is 80% business and 20% music. I was like, 'I didn't know I signed up for all this other stuff.'"
That being said, Lambert does share quite a bit about her life with fans, especially in her music. In August, she had East join her onstage to sing an acoustic duet of her song, "Getaway Driver."
Check out the heartfelt, romantic performance: