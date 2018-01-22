Miranda Lambert Seemingly Throws Shade at Ex Blake Shelton With Live Lyric Change

Miranda Lambert "got the hell out of Oklahoma" -- and couldn't be happier.

The country singer appeared to throw some shade ex Blake Shelton's way on the opening night of her Livin' Like the Hippies tour, changing the words to her song "Little Red Wagon" to reflect the pair's split.

Lambert usually sings "I live in Oklahoma" in the track, but changed the words to "I got the hell out of Oklahoma," getting applause from the audience. Shelton and Lambert lived in his home state of Oklahoma during their four years of marriage, before breaking up in 2015.

“I got the hell out of Oklahoma “ akskkssk😂😂😂😂😂 @mirandalambert did THATtttt pic.twitter.com/5HCzlD0Lbl — Traci (@Traci_Zj) January 19, 2018

Shelton's new girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, meanwhile, seems to love Oklahoma -- and even brought her family to the state this fall.

"It's been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this -- out in the country," Shelton told ET in October. "They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I'm talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There's times when we've had holiday gatherings, and I'm talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side."

"We have so much fun," he continued, joking: "I don't think you should be able to have that much fun. It's probably not legal in California."

