Miranda Lambert Talks Heartbreak at Concert Amid Anderson East Breakup Rumors

Miranda Lambert doesn’t shy away from talking about heartbreak.

The 34-year-old country superstar performed at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday night and reflected on her process of writing sad songs amidst rumors that she and boyfriend Anderson East have called it quits.

"I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel," Lambert expressed, according to Knox News. "I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That's my favorite."

"And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately," she continued. "But fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y'all one. It's called 'Tin Man.'"

Earlier this week, reports circulated that the "Somethin' Bad" singer and East had split after two years of dating. Though the two have yet to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Lambert has experienced heartbreak with her last relationship. She and Blake Shelton divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage.

"This is not the future we envisioned," reps for the couple said in a statement at the time. "And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Last month, Lambert seemingly threw shade at her ex-husband when she changed the words to her song, "Little Red Wagon," during the opening night of herLivin' Like the Hippies tour.

The blonde beauty usually sings "I live in Oklahoma," but changed the words to "I got the hell out of Oklahoma," getting applause from the audience. Shelton and Lambert lived in his home state of Oklahoma during their marriage.

Lambert has previously credited music as an "escape from your reality," adding that she "won't take pain for granted."

Hear what she had to say in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Miranda Lambert Seemingly Throws Shade at Ex Blake Shelton With Live Lyric Change

Watch Miranda Lambert's Performance of 'Automatic' on 'Austin City Limits' (Exclusive)

Miranda Lambert Says There Are '3 M's' of Importance in Her Life -- and Men Are Not Included

Related Gallery