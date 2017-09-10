Miss North Dakota Cara Mund Crowned Miss America 2018

And your new Miss America is… Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund!

Mund, 23, took home the crown in Sunday's pageant, beating out 51 other competitors, one from each of the United States plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

After it was announced that Miss New Jersey was the second runner up, thus earning a $20,000 scholarship, it all came down to Mund and Miss Missouri, Jennifer Davis. The two contestants held each other's arms as they waited to hear host Chris Harrison call their name.