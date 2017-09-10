Miss North Dakota Cara Mund Crowned Miss America 2018
And your new Miss America is… Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund!
Mund, 23, took home the crown in Sunday's pageant, beating out 51 other competitors, one from each of the United States plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.
After it was announced that Miss New Jersey was the second runner up, thus earning a $20,000 scholarship, it all came down to Mund and Miss Missouri, Jennifer Davis. The two contestants held each other's arms as they waited to hear host Chris Harrison call their name.
Mund, who studies law and is an Ivy League Honors graduate from Brown University, was overwhelmed after she was named the new Miss America and couldn't contain the look of shock and joy as Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields placed the coveted crown on her head, thus ceremonially transferring the title.
For winning, Mund is guaranteed a six-figure salary and paid expenses during her year-long reign, as well as a $50,000 scholarship and an appearance agreement with Dick Clark Productions.