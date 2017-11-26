Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Crowned Miss Universe 2017

Nel-Peters, the second-ever Miss Universe winner from South Africa, was crowned by last year’s winner, Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittenaere from France.

The winner was decided by a panel of six judges, including TV personalities Ross Matthews and Jay Manuel, UFC correspondent Megan Olivi, and Miss Universe 2015, Pia Wurtzbach.

Beauty queens from the Philippines, Canada, the U.S., Sri Lanka and Jamaica made it to the final 16, before Nel-Peters took the crown.

The show was once again hosted by Steve Harvey, who poked fun at his infamous 2015 flub throughout the pageant, but had no trouble announcing Miss South Africa's title! See more in the video below.

