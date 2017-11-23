‘Moana’ Actress to Star in New High School Theater Drama ‘Rise’: Watch the First Trailer!

And though it will likely spark Glee comparisons as it follows a dedicated teacher (How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor) taking over the school’s theater department, the trailer definitely has the darker real-life elements of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood.

The show also stars Rosie Perez and Moana newcomer Auli’I Cravalho, 17, as it follows teens dealing with the pressures of school, their extracurriculars, underage drinking, and caring for sick parents.

Rise premieres on Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

