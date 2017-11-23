‘Moana’ Actress to Star in New High School Theater Drama ‘Rise’: Watch the First Trailer!
Get ready for a new show to sing along to! NBC released the first trailer for its upcoming musical drama, Rise.
The new show, which premieres in March, comes from the producer of Broadway’s hit Hamilton as well as the producer of standout NBC dramas Friday Night Lights and Parenthood.
And though it will likely spark Glee comparisons as it follows a dedicated teacher (How I Met Your Mother’s Josh Radnor) taking over the school’s theater department, the trailer definitely has the darker real-life elements of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood.
The show also stars Rosie Perez and Moana newcomer Auli’I Cravalho, 17, as it follows teens dealing with the pressures of school, their extracurriculars, underage drinking, and caring for sick parents.
Rise premieres on Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
WATCH: 'Moana' Star Auli'i Cravalho Performs Live For Simone Biles' Amazing 'DWTS' Disney Week Performance
WATCH: ‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Shines During ’Tonight Show’ Impromptu Freestyle
MORE: Zach Gilford Shares What He Thinks His 'Friday Night Lights' Character Is Doing Today