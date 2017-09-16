Molly Ringwald Pays Tribute to 'Pretty in Pink' Dad Harry Dean Stanton: 'I Will Miss Him'
Molly Ringwald is mourning the death of Harry Dean Stanton.
In a statement to ET on Saturday, the 49-year-old actress remembered Stanton, who starred as her dad in 1986's Pretty in Pink.
"Having the chance to work with Harry Dean has been a highlight of my career. In everything he touched, Harry radiated soulfulness and complete authenticity," Ringwald said. "I will miss him."
Jon Cryer, who played Duckie in Pretty in Pink, honored Stanton with a touching statement on Friday.
"One of the most lovely, surreal moments I've ever had in Hollywood was the night I went to a party that had a country band sort of twanging away in the corner. At one point this ghostly, gorgeous voice cut through the din. I turned to see Harry Dean Stanton on the tiny stage playing with the band," the actor said in a statement to ET. "I'd come to know Harry as an incomparable character actor with a grizzled seen-it-all demeanor. But I was unprepared for his beautiful, affecting singing voice. It was the very definition of soulful. And I suppose I'll feel a little better knowing that soul has found peace. Rest In Peace Harry.”
Stanton died on Friday afternoon from natural causes. He was 91.