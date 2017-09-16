Molly Ringwald Pays Tribute to 'Pretty in Pink' Dad Harry Dean Stanton: 'I Will Miss Him'

Jon Cryer, who played Duckie in Pretty in Pink, honored Stanton with a touching statement on Friday.

"One of the most lovely, surreal moments I've ever had in Hollywood was the night I went to a party that had a country band sort of twanging away in the corner. At one point this ghostly, gorgeous voice cut through the din. I turned to see Harry Dean Stanton on the tiny stage playing with the band," the actor said in a statement to ET. "I'd come to know Harry as an incomparable character actor with a grizzled seen-it-all demeanor. But I was unprepared for his beautiful, affecting singing voice. It was the very definition of soulful. And I suppose I'll feel a little better knowing that soul has found peace. Rest In Peace Harry.”