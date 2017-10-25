Moms-To-Be Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Laugh About Having ‘So Many Babies’ in New Video
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are “twinning” as blonde bombshells in a new YouTube video!
The pregnant pair got together to talk about their latest Lip Kit collab called “In Love With The Koko” and what it was like to work together.
“I feel like we just vibe,” gushed Kylie.
“We totally vibe,” agreed Khloe. “I don’t care if I’m Kylie’s older sister. I really respect that this is Kylie’s business and she built this business. So, I think it’s an honor to be a part of it.”
The kit features four new colors, all named after terms of endearment near and dear to Khloe’s heart: Sugar Plum, Doll, Baby Girl, and Bunny. As Khloe explained, “Dolls” are their fans, Kylie is her “Baby Girl”, “Bunny” is Kris Jenner’s nickname for Khloe, and Sugar Plum is just “. . .like my little Sugar Plum!” Khloe said giggling.
This is Khloe’s second makeup venture with her sister, but Lip Kits aren’t the only thing these two are cooking up! “We created them,” said Khloe. “It’s our baby together! We have eight.”
“We have so many babies. Who knew?” joked Kylie in a tongue-in-cheek possible reference to the pair’s pregnant status.
Back in September, ET reported that they both were moms-to-be. Khloe, 33, is expecting a little one with NBA player Tristan Thompson, 26, while Kylie, 20, is carrying the child of boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. The sisters have yet to officially announce the joyous news.
Yesterday in an exclusive interview, ET’s Cameron Mathison sat down with “Glam-ma” Kris Jenner to talk about her growing brood of grandchildren.
"I taught my kids from day one, family is everything -- so, that comes first," Kris said. "They've always had their priorities together and I'm proud of that. Their kids always come first, and I think that's important."
After a rocky few years, Kris is “over the moon” about Khloe being in a better place.
"We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much," Kris said about Khloe. "Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American -- that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy.”
When it comes to Kylie, Kris has no doubts that her youngest child can handle whatever comes her way.
"I think she is very strong," Kris explained. "I think the strength that she has as a woman and as an entrepreneur, a businessperson, and everything that she's got going on -- she's really equipped to handle whatever comes her way. I'm so proud of that kid. She's a good girl with a big heart."
