Moms-To-Be Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Laugh About Having ‘So Many Babies’ in New Video

Back in September, ET reported that they both were moms-to-be. Khloe, 33, is expecting a little one with NBA player Tristan Thompson, 26, while Kylie, 20, is carrying the child of boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. The sisters have yet to officially announce the joyous news.

Yesterday in an exclusive interview, ET’s Cameron Mathison sat down with “Glam-ma” Kris Jenner to talk about her growing brood of grandchildren.

"I taught my kids from day one, family is everything -- so, that comes first," Kris said. "They've always had their priorities together and I'm proud of that. Their kids always come first, and I think that's important."

After a rocky few years, Kris is “over the moon” about Khloe being in a better place.

"We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much," Kris said about Khloe. "Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American -- that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy.”

When it comes to Kylie, Kris has no doubts that her youngest child can handle whatever comes her way.

"I think she is very strong," Kris explained. "I think the strength that she has as a woman and as an entrepreneur, a businessperson, and everything that she's got going on -- she's really equipped to handle whatever comes her way. I'm so proud of that kid. She's a good girl with a big heart."

For more on the Kardashian clan, watch below: