Mo’Nique Calls for Netflix Boycott After Claiming ‘Gender Bias and Color Bias’ in Her Pay

Mo’nique is taking a stand. The 50-year-old comedian and actress took to Instagram on Friday to ask her fans to boycott Netflix after she claims they showed “gender bias and color bias” against her.

In a video post, Mo’nique said she was offered $500,000 for a comedy special on the streaming service.

“However, Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle $20 million,” Mo’Nique claimed. “Then Amy Schumer went back and renegotiated two more million dollars because she said, ‘I shouldn’t make what the men are getting, they’re legends, however, I should get more.’ And Netflix agreed.”

Mo’nique said that her team asked Netflix to explain the difference between her offered pay day and Schumer’s.

“They said, ‘Well, we believe that’s what Mo’nique will bring.’ We said, ‘Well, what about my resume?’ They said, ‘We don’t go off resumes,’” she said. “Then we asked them, ‘What was it about Amy Schumer?’ And they said, ‘Well, she sold out Madison Square Garden twice and she had her big movie over the summer.’ Is that not Amy Schumer’s resume? And then Netflix said, by the way, we believe Mo’Nique is a legend too.’ Why should I not get what the legends are getting?”

After making the announcement, Mo’Nique then retweeted a series of fans who deleted their Netflix accounts.

Pay discrepancies have been a big topic in Hollywood lately. Watch the clip below for the recent controversy with Michelle Williams’ pay for her All the Money in the World reshoots.

