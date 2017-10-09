'Monogamish' Director Reveals How 'Total Crisis' After Divorcing Olivia Wilde Inspired Documentary (Exclusive)

In 2003, 19-year-old Olivia Wilde married Italian royalty Tao Ruspoli in a secret ceremony aboard an old school bus. Eight years later, they divorced. Wilde later said she was "so grateful for the pain and the heartbreak" of the split, because it ultimately led to "the great love of [her] life." For Ruspoli, the end of his marriage inspired bigger questions that inspired his new film, Monogamish.

"I'm writing to you today, because I'm in a state of total crisis. My wife has just left me after nearly 10 years together and my whole world has crumbled," Ruspoli explains in this exclusive clip from the documentary, as he writes a letter to advice columnist Dan Savage. "I'm about to lose my home, my adopted family, everything I care about."