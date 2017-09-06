EXCLUSIVE: ‘Moonlight’ Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney on Meeting Oprah and New TV Series

This could also be due to the fact that McCraney’s work has only picked up since winning that evening. In June, a new production of his 2008 play ! opened to rave reviews in Washington, D.C., and will be followed by a Los Angeles production of , with Phylicia Rashad reprising the lead role as Shelah, in September. In addition to his commitment to the Yale School of Drama, he’s now working on his first TV series -- an amazing juggling act that he says he has always been prepared for.

“The great thing about growing up in the arts and attending Yale is they teach us to be multifaceted. So, there is no real transition from play to movies to play to television -- it just all works together,” McCraney says. “I wrote In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue as a play, knowing that was always meant to be a film.”

The untitled series -- a coming-of-age drama inspired by his life experiences -- is part of OWN’s expanded 2018 lineup of scripted programming and will be executive produced by with Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy, the production team behind Revenge. “He is the one person who you want in your corner. He brings positivity, joy, and his love of the project shows in his instant engagement and from his heart,” McCraney says of Jordan, who “beams like a Care Bear and is an absolute joy.”