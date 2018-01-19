Morgan Freeman Honored With Life Achievement Award at 2018 SAG Awards

Morgan Freeman truly earned this one.

The 80-year-old actor was presented with the Life Achievement Award at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards by Rita Moreno -- whom he presented the award to five years earlier -- and their friendship took center stage throughout his speech.

Moreno first teased the actor for his hat, prompting Morgan to hilariously confess to the audience, "You have no idea how long I've had to put up with that."

"These moments in one's life usually call for an entire litany of thank yous. I can't do that, because I don't know all of your names, so I won't try. I do have to thank SAG-AFTRA for this honor," he continued, also giving a shout out to his family, his business partner, life partner, "Rita...and all of you."

"This is a beyond honor. This is a place in history," he said, pointing out that his statue "works from the back." "From the front, it's gender specific. Maybe I started something."

Freeman won a SAG Award in 2005, for his role in Million Dollar Baby. The actor was also nominated that year with the cast of the movie, as well as in in 2010 for Invictus and in 1995 for The Shawshank Redemption.

His resume includes 84 films, an Oscar and two Golden Globes -- all the more impressive considering he didn't get his big break in Hollywood until he was 50.

