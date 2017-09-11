The Most Uncomfortable 'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Confrontations: From DeMario & Corinne to Dean & Kristina

Corinne admitted during her sitdown with Chris Harrison last month that she hadn't reached out to DeMario since the scandal -- leading viewers to question if there was bad blood between the two. That couldn't have been further from the truth, however, as was evidenced when they happily put the drama "behind" them during their first face-to-face meeting.

"I wish you happiness. I hope that someday we can not be connected with this nasty cloud over us," Jackson confessed, after Corinne admitted she wished he didn't speak to the media so quickly.

"I think the cloud has now cleared. It's now sunny," she replied, as they went in for a hug.

Case closed!