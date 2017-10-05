'The Mountain Between Us' Review: Idris Elba and Kate Winslet's Survival Rom-Com

The overarching plotting of The Mountain Between Us feels like one of those "If you were trapped on a desert island and could bring only three things with you..." questions where the answers are (naturally): 1. Your phone. 2. Your dog. 3. Idris Elba.

Except, here, the island is a remote, snow-covered mountainside, the phone has no reception and the dog belongs to the pilot, who had a stroke mid-flight and died. Idris Elba is still there though.

Adapted from a novel by Charles Martin, the movie follows neurosurgeon Ben (Elba) and photojournalist Alex (Kate Winslet), strangers booked on the same canceled flight out of Idaho. Both have reasons they need to get to Denver that night to catch a connecting flight to New York City -- he is performing an emergency surgery, she's getting married -- so they decide to charter a dinky aircraft. How Alex and Ben decide that's their most reasonable solution -- what options do you rule out before landing on chartered plane? -- is glossed over, because otherwise there isn't a movie! So, before long, we're in the air!

And then we're tumbling down. The Mountain Between Us hits the ground (err...mountain?) running, as we've not gotten much sense of who these people are and what the hell is happening before their plane crashes exactly 10 minutes in. It's an immediate, claustrophobic sequence, the camera swooping around the small aircraft to capture various reactions, then holding on Alex and Ben as the plane begins to spiral downward. The crash is bracing, disorienting, as you find yourself stuck inside the plane with them. With no exterior shots to provide a sense of space, it plays like a first-person simulator ride, minus the rocking seat.