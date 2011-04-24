Emma Watson Switching Schools

'Harry Potter' star Emma Watson has expressed plans to leave Brown University, The New York Times reports.

Watson's spokeswoman, Vanessa Davies, told the newspaper that although the actress has "absolutely loved her time at Brown," the university does not offer a course that she wants to take, so she will be transferring to another school in the fall.

Watson is a part of a long list of celebrities who attended Ivy League schools such as Natalie Portman, Matt Damon and Conan O'Brien, who all attended Harvard.

Rumors have circled concerning Watson being the victim of bullying while at Brown, but Davies denied these allegations.