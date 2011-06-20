Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks & Their First ET Interviews

After more than two decades in the movie business, Julia Roberts has been known to turn heads on the red carpet, but the Oscar winner wasn't always so stylish as Tom Hanks pointed out in an interview with ET's Nancy O'Dell.

"Here's Julia Roberts' bad hair clip," Tom teased after Nancy showed the 'Larry Crowne' stars clips from Julia's first interview with ET in 1988.

"Is my hair even clean?" said Julia, who was promoting her movie 'Mystic Pizza' at the time. "Did I know I was going to be on television?"

Tom's first interview came six years earlier while he was shooting "Bosom Buddies."

The two superstars also revisited their first time meeting each other. Tom joked that Julia did not make a good first impression.

"I thought it was amazing that a pregnant woman like that would have that big a margarita and smoking," Tom kidded. "I thought that was the weirdest thing."

You can see Tom and Julia in 'Larry Crowne' when it hits theaters July 1.