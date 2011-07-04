'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' Opens to Record-Breaking Numbers

The opening for 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' was the biggest ever for a Fourth of July weekend.

The third installment of the 'Transformers' franchise beat out 'Spider-Man 2,' which was previously the most successful July 4 weekend opening, reeling in $97.4 million to compared to 'Spider-Man 2' which pulled in $88.2 million.

The action-packed thriller starring Shia LaBeoufcruised past 'Cars 2' which made $26.5 million and easily demolished 'Bad Teacher' which garnered $14.5 million in its second week.

'Larry Crowne,' starring Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts, had a lackluster debut, pulling in $13 million.