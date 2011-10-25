Enter for a Chance to Win 'Captain America'!

Chris Evans plays the genetically enhanced superhero Captain America: The First Avenger, and we're giving away copies of the brand-new, limited edition 3D Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack! All you have to do is go to ETonline on your mobile device to enter for your chance to win!

In Captain America: The First Avenger, Chris plays Steve Rogers, a slight-but-tenacious wannabe World War II soldier who volunteers to take part in a top-secret military experiment. Armed with a bulletproof shield, he takes on the evil HYDRA organization, led by the villainous Red Skull (Hugo Weaving), who plans to wield a powerful weapon for world domination. Also starring Tommy Lee Jones, Hayley Atwell, Dominic Cooper, Neal McDonough, Derek Luke and Stanley Tucci.

