Morgan Freeman to Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award

ET has learned that Morgan Freeman will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at next January's Golden Globe Awards telecast.

Recognized for his outstanding contribution to the entertainment field, the 74-year-old star -- whose next big film is The Dark Knight Rises -- will pick up the award at The 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 15, 2012 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

No stranger to GG accolades, Freeman picked up the Best Actor Golden Globe in 1990 for his performance in Driving Miss Daisy, and was nominated for his work in Invictus, Million Dollar Baby, The Shawshank Redemption and Street Smart.

Previous recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Warren Beatty, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford and Barbra Streisand.