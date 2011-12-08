The Ups & Downs of the 'Sherlock Holmes' Stars

The Oscar nominated stars of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, are presently on top of the world. They've starred in blockbuster hits and have contended for Hollywood's highest honors, but there was a time when their main priority was just basic survival.

"My primary concern now is picking the right projects but a year and a half ago it was rent, food," Robert told us in 1987.

In Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and Watson (Jude Law) reunite to solve a murder and battle Holmes' greatest adversary, Professor Moriarty (Mad Men star Jared Harris), with the help of a wily gypsy fortune teller (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trilogy star Noomi Rapace).

Watch the video for more.