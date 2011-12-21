Harrison Ford, Abigail Breslin Join 'Ender's Game'

Harrison Ford and Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin have been added to the cast of Ender's Game, according to The Wrap .



The movie, which is set for release in 2013, is based on Orson Scott Card's 1985 science-fiction novel about a war between aliens and humankind that is set in the future.

Ford will play Colonel Hyrum Graff, the head of the Battle School that Ender attends. Hugo star Asa Butterfield will play "Ender" Wiggin, who is called upon by Col. Graff to save humankind from an alien invasion. Breslin's role in the sci-fi film has yet to be confirmed but she will most likely play Valentine, Ender's older sister.

MORE:Daniel Craig & Harrison Ford: 'Cowboys & Aliens' Set Was 'A Rodeo'

The film will be directed by Gavin Hood, who directed X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Summit Entertainment is planning to release the film on March 15, 2013.

MORE:Harrison Settles Feud with Chewbacca [Video]