'Lockout' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Prolific writer/director Luc Besson (Taken, The Professional) is excellent at crafting the perfect, eye-popping, adrenaline-boosting action sequence. And he also loves putting strong women in life or death situations.

Those two elements perfectly combine in Lockout -- opening April 13.

In the futuristic sci-fi thrillride, Maggie Grace plays Emilie Warnock, the president's daughter, who must be rescued after she's accidentally trapped inside the world's first space prison. And as you can see in this ETonline exclusive sneak peek, there's only one man for the job: Guy Pearce's Snow.