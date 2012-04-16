Trailer Debut: Josh Lucas' 'Hide Away'

Since breaking out in 2002's Sweet Home Alabama, Josh Lucas has continually brought the journeys of fascinating men to the silver screen -- and his latest movie is no exception.

Hide Away stars Lucas as a directionless businessman whose life enters uncharted territory when he buys and boards a dilapidated sailboat named Hesperus.

But no matter how far he sail, the troubles of a former life continue to trail him in the emotionally gripping new drama. ETonline is pleased to present the exclusive trailer debut for Hide Away, which hits theaters on May 25, 2012.