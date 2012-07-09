Hoffman Gets Huge 'Catching Fire' Role

Rumors that Philip Seymour Hoffman will play Plutarch Heavensbee in Catching Fire, the second movie of the hit Hunger Games franchise, are now officially confirmed.

Lionsgate just announced that Hoffman will be playing the new Head Gamemaker, taking the place of

Seneca Crane (played by Wes Bentley), who reveals himself to be much

more than he at first lets on as the plot unfolds.

According to E! News, the deal was made right before the Fourth of July holiday. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report that the Oscar-winning actor, 44, was offered the part in early June.

Related: Jennifer Lawrence Dishes 'Catching Fire'



Other potentially huge Hunger Games casting news?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Jena Malone has already been offered the part of Johanna Mason, the tough as nails last surviving female Hunger Games winner from District 7.

Related: Francis Lawrence to Direct 'Catching Fire'



Catching Fire, directed by Francis Lawrence, is set to start shooting in the fall and will hit theaters November 22, 2013.