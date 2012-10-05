Trailer Premiere: 'Coming Up Roses'

Bernadette Peters memorably sang Everything's Coming Up Roses during her Tony-nominated performance as Mama Rose in Broadway's Gypsy, and now her new film is taking a cue from both that classic character and iconic song.

In Coming Up Roses, Peters delivers a haunting and heartbreaking performance as Diane, a domineering, washed-up actress whose attempt to solo parent her daughter leads the two on a cross-country road trip in which they confront bad neighborhoods, money woes, failed love affairs and depression.

ETonline is proud to present the exclusive trailer debut for Coming Up Roses, which opens November 9, 2012.