Hollywood Awards Poised to Kick Off Awards Season

Jovial 50/50 co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen are just two of the famous faces set to present at Monday night's 16th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at a Gala Dinner in the Beverly Hilton to be hosted by our very own Nancy O'Dell, officially kicking off awards season in the process.

One of the more entertaining insider events due to the low-pressure competition and off-the-cuff speeches -- not to mention the free-flowing alcohol -- The Hollywood Film Awards honor both established stars and up-and-coming talent, with A-listers coming out to personally hand out (and receive from) accolades to their good friends.

Other celebrity presenters lining up to toast their industry comrades include Diablo Cody, Chris Evans, Tom Ford, John Hillcoat, Helen Hunt, Melissa Leo, Ed Norton, Ray Liotta, Susan Sarandon, Amanda Seyfried, Adam Shankman, Eric Roth and Kerry Washington.

Honorees who will be recognized for their achievements this year include Bradley Cooper, who will get the Hollywood Actor Award; the cast of Ben Affleck's '70s Iran hostage tale Argo will receive the Hollywood Ensemble Acting Award; and Richard Gere will receive the Hollywood Career Achievement Award.

Other notable awards being handed out at the ceremony will include the Hollywood Director Award for David O. Russell (The Silver Linings Playbook); Robert De Niro will get the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award; Marion Cotillard will receive the Hollywood Actress Award; Amy Adams will get the Hollywood Supporting Actress Award; Les Miserables producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will nab the Hollywood Producers Award; the Hollywood Comedy Award will go to writer/director Judd Apatow; actor John Hawkes will get the Hollywood Breakout Performance Award for The Sessions; and Quvenzhané Wallis will be presented with the New Hollywood Award for Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Presented by the Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Film Awards Gala Ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday, October 22.