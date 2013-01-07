Exclusive Clip: 'Now Is Good'

Like Gwyneth Paltrow and Renee Zellweger before her, Dakota Fanning masters a British accent to bring the story of an unlucky in love young woman to beautiful life in the new drama, Now Is Good.

Fanning plays Tessa Scott, a terminally ill teen whose bucket list garners national attention as she also attracts the affection of a charming young lad, played with charismatic compassion by War Horse's Jeremy Irvine.

