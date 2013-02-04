Deleted Scene: 'Celeste & Jesse Forever'

For Celeste and Jesse Forever, the first screenplay from beloved Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones, she tapped some of her famous friends to help bring this unique lovestory to life.



Not only does Andy Samberg play her titular best friend/ex-boyfriend, but Elijah Wood, Ari Graynor, Chris Messina, Emma Roberts, Eric Christian Olsen and a mute Chris Pine round out Celeste's cinematic circle of friends.



ETonline scored an exclusive deleted scene off the DVD that, much like HBO's sensational Girls, reveals the inherent intimacy of female friendships.



