Christopher Nolan to Go 'Interstellar'

Director Christopher Nolan has locked in a new course for his next film. The brains behind the Dark Knight trilogy and the new Superman flick Man of Steel will take on the sci-fi adventure Interstellar, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as "a heroic interstellar voyage to the furthest reaches of our scientific understanding," the script is being written by Nolan's brother Jonathan Nolan, who co-penned the two latter Dark Knight films as well as The Prestige, and is being produced by Nolan and his wife, Emma Thomas.

No casting or additional details have been announced, but given Nolan's penchant for brainy, jigsaw-puzzle thrillers -- from Memento to Inception -- Interstellar could prove to be one of the sci-fi greats if the pieces all fit together just right.

Set for release on November 7, 2014, Paramount will distribute Interstellar domestically while Warner Bros. will handle international distribution.