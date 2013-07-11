Andrew Garfield: Why Can't Spider-Man Be Gay?

Andrew Garfield may rock devout Spider-Man fans' world with his new idea for Peter Parker's romantic partner. The actor tells Entertainment Weeklythat he thinks "MJ" should stand for Michael B. Jordan rather than Mary Jane!

Revealing that he pitched this to producer Matt Tolmach, he told EW, "What if MJ is a dude? Why can't we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It's hardly even groundbreaking! ...So why can't he be gay? Why can't he be into boys?"



The 29-year-old actor even has someone end mind for Spider-Man's love interest. "I’ve been obsessed with Michael B. Jordan since The Wire. He’s so charismatic and talented," he says of the Friday Night Lights star, 26. "It'd be even better--we'd have interracial bisexuality!"

The Amazing Spider-Man 2, with Garfield's real-life girlfriend Emma Stone playing the superhero's love interest Gwen Stacy, hits theaters May 2, 2013. What do you think? Could MJ could be a guy?



