NPH & Jayma Re-Team for Smurf-tastic Sequel

Tra-la-la-la-la-la – The Smurfs are back in an all-new adventure, in theaters July 31, and we're with the new film's live-action stars – Neil Patrick Harris, Jayma Mays and the evil wizard Gargamel himself, Hank Azaria – to see what it's like to star opposite the mini blue guys, and hear what Hank's four-year-old son thinks of his goofy Gargamel get-up!

"He really likes it when I'm Gargamel," says Hank with a light in his eyes, "and wants to visit [the set] and asks me, like, 'Are you gonna be Gargamel today?'"

This time around in The Smurfs 2, Gargamel creates a couple of mischievous Smurf-like creatures called the Naughties that he hopes will let him harness the all-powerful, magical Smurf-essence. But when he discovers that only a real Smurf can give him what he wants, and only a secret spell that Smurfette knows can turn the Naughties into real Smurfs, Gargamel kidnaps Smurfette and brings her to Paris, where he has been winning the adoration of millions as the world's greatest sorcerer. Can Papa, Clumsy, Grouchy, and Vanity reunite with their human friends Patrick and Grace Winslow to rescue her in time?

Neil admits that he was a little wary while making the first Smurfs because he hadn't seen what it would look like to act opposite the tiny blue folk: "Now in the sequel I can act with more confidence given that I'm arguing with things that don't exist when we're I'm filming them," he says. "I'm proud of the movie. I think the movie's better than the first, and I like the first."

In addition to the return of Neil, Jayma and Hank, The Smurfs 2 finds Brendan Gleeson joining the cast as Victor (plus a cameo by ET's own Nancy O'Dell) and Christina Ricci and JB Smoove lending their vocal talents as Vexy and Hackus. Additional voices include Katy Perry as Smurfette, George Lopez and Grouchy Smurf, John Oliver as Vanity Smurf, Anton Yelchin as Clumsy Smurf, Paul Reubens as Jokey Smurf, Shaq as Smooth Smurf and Fred Armison as Brainy Smurf.