JHud plays a powerful activist in 'Winnie Mandela'

Jennifer Hudson stars as the powerful and politically active wife of Nelson Mandela, in the upcoming film Winnie Mandela.



The film follows the early days of Winnie and Nelson's relationship as they fought, side by side, against the oppressive South African apartheid.

Terrence Howard plays the South African civil-rights champion Nelson Mandela. Howard has been in the news recently for allegations that he physically assaulted his ex-wife Michelle Ghent, although he has vehemently denied these charges.



The film will follow Winnie Mandela's life as a political activist, showing the political battles she fought once her husband became a political prisoner, and her dark side that developed later in life. A dark side that included divorcing Nelson Mandela and even murder charges.



MORE JHud: Jennifer Hudson Breaks Down On Stage.

The film is helmed by famed South African director Darrell Roodt, who is perhaps most well-known for directing an adaptation of Cry, The Beloved Country in 1995.