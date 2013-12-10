5 Things You Don't Know About Tom Hanks

In his new biopic Saving Mr. Banks, this Oscar winner portrays Walt Disney, one of the most iconic showbiz figures of all time. Here are five things you may not know about Tom Hanks.

1. Born Thomas Jeffrey Hanks in Concord, CA -- his father was a chef and his mother a hospital worker.

2. Is a third cousin, four generations removed, of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.

3. Is an avid typewriter collector, owning more than 200 models from around the world.

4. Has appeared in three movies featuring scenes in which he's stranded at sea: Splash (1984), Joe Versus the Volcano (1990) and Cast Away (2000).

5. Has an asteroid named after him called "12818 Tomhanks," which was discovered in April 1996.

