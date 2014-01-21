'Fast 7' Star Kurt Russell on Paul Walker & Sequel

One of the new stars of the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is Kurt Russell, and the actor opened up about working with the late Paul Walker and how his death has affected the making of Fast & Furious 7.

The 62-year-old Russell -- who joined the seventh installment to play a father figure to Vin Diesel's character -- told the Associated Press at the Sundance Film Festival that he only had one day left of shooting on the movie when Walker was killed in a car crash last November.

"They're having to rewrite, they're having to do whatever they're having to do to deal with the situation," he said. "Listen, it's catastrophic. It's the worst thing that could happen to a movie, but it's not as bad as what happened to Paul," he said. "So everything is in perspective. He was a terrific guy. And life is full of curveballs."

Russell -- who is at Sundance promoting the documentary The Battered Bastards of Baseball, a documentary about his father's minor-league baseball team -- said Walker's death could also affect his own character in Fast & Furious 7. "Whether or not this guy dies off in the movie, we don't know, and that may have changed now significantly, too."

