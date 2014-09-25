A Woman Is Suing Disney for $250 Million Claiming 'Frozen' Stole Her Life Story

Sing with us: Do you want to file a laaawsuit?



An author named Isabella TaniKumi has filed a $250 million suit against the Walt Disney Company saying that Frozen was not actually based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale, The Snow Queen, but her 2010 autobiography about growing up in Peru.

Yes, this woman claims Frozen stole her life story.

This is crazy for two reasons: 1) The obvious, and 2) Did Isabella just see Frozen? How is she only getting around to it now? Is that even possible? The movie has literally been everywhere.



NEWS: Find out about the Frozen ride coming to Disney World!

There have been discrepancies in the details, with some outlets saying the plagiarized book is eBook Yearnings of the Heart (the only title listed under Isabella’s name on Amazon) and others say it is Living My Truth under a pseudonym, L. Amy Gonzalez.

Since we could find neither an L. Amy Gonzalez nor a book called Living My Truth anywhere on the internet (which would seemingly make it a bit hard to plagiarize), we’ll use Yearings of the Heart as a reference.

According to the suit, Frozen copied the story, characters, and plot from her autobiography. Let’s reflect briefly on the essential story, characters, and plot of Frozen:

A talking snowman.

A sister with magic powers.

A town cursed with eternal winter.

Singing trolls.

Now let’s look at the summary for Yearings of the Heart:



This is a compelling, introspective account of the life of Isabella TaniKumi, who takes her readers on a journey through various phases of her remarkable life- from her family’s survival during the devastating earthquake of 1970 in Huaraz, Peru, to the trials of overcoming heartbreaks of her youth. Conquering personal insecurities led to exploring the reaches of her intellect while facing the tragic, and untimely death of her beloved sister, Laura...Forging many enduring friendships most notably with Julie, who rescued her from the depths of grief. Tanikumi also interweaves a dialogue with her long lost love Eduardo. This novel tacitily and expressly addresses Eduardo as a salient recipient of her reflections. Ultimately, Tanikumi is able to share her gratitude and joy as well as her insatiable thirst for life.



So, she also has a sister?