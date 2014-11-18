7 Epic Celeb Movie Cameos

Nothing gets us giddy quite like an epic celebrity movie cameo.

An A-lister who appears in an often uncredited role with minimal screen time and, we have no idea it's coming — how could we not love that?!

Alfred Hitchcock was the cameo master of his time, appearing in 39 of his 52 surviving films. People loved searching for him like a real life Where's Waldo. Even more recently, Interstellar blew us away with a crazy unexpected cameo that we don't want to give away quite yet…but it got us thinking about other unexpected appearances in movies!

So let's take a look at some of our favorite film cameos of all-time.



Warning: Possible Spoilers Ahead.



Johnny Depp -- 21 Jump Street

Johnny Depp paid perfect homage to his 21 Jump Street roots. Spending most of the role in disguise, he ultimately reveals his identity leaving Jonah Hill's character to declare, "You're like an amazing actor man!"

Bill Murray -- Zombieland

Bill Murray has become the king of the cameo, whether it be movies, television, or real life situations -- but our favorite cameo is his appearance in Zombieland. When asked if he has any regrets he responds, "Garfield maybe."



Backstreet Boys -- This is the End

Backstreet's back, alright! This is the End was jam-packed with dozens of epic celeb cameos from Rihanna to Emma Watson, but no one saw BSB coming.



Stan Lee - The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Comic creator and mastermind Stan Lee finds his way into nearly every Marvel film.



Martin Sheen - Hot Shots! Part Deux

In Hot Shots! Part Deux, father and son duo Martin Sheen and Charlie Sheen pay brilliant tribute to their former Wall Street roles.



Bob Barker - Happy Gilmore

The price is wrong, b***! Bob Barker plays an exaggerated version of himself in the Adam Sandler film, Happy Gilmore.

Everyone - Anchorman & Anchorman 2

How could we not mention the epic fight scenes in the Anchorman films? The first film gave us some pleasant surprises like Ben Stiller and Luke Wilson – but they completely outdid themselves for the sequel with celebs like Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Kanye West, and Harrison Ford.

