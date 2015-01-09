Movies

'The Grand Budapest Hotel' Leads the 2015 BAFTA Nominees

By Stacy Lambe
Ahead of the 72nd annual Golden Globes, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominees for the 68th British Academy Film Awards (a.k.a. the BAFTAs) on Friday morning. Leading the pack is The Grand Budapest Hotel with 11 nominations.

The recognition for Wes Anderson’s comedy comes as a surprise since the film has only managed to pick up a handful of nominations in the U.S., including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and Best Director at the Golden Globes, which airs live on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Like the Academy Awards, the BAFTAs honor cinematography, costume design, editing, production design, and sound -- many of the additional awards The Grand Budapest Hotel is up for at this year’s ceremony.

In an announcement made by the recently engaged Stephen Fry and Hunger Games star, Sam Claflin, it was also revealed Ralph Fiennes is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role marking just one of a few changes to the major acting nominations that has heard Benedict Cumberbatch, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, and Reese Witherspoon’s names read aloud for the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, among other awards.

Check out a complete list of nominees for the 2015 BAFTAs, which will be handed out live on Feb. 8, 2015.


BEST FILM

Birdman
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
The Theory of Everything

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

’71
The Imitation Game
Paddington
The Theory of Everything
Under the Skin 

ANIMATED FILM
Big Hero 6
The Boxtrolls
The Lego Movie

DIRECTOR
Alejandro G. Inarritu, Birdman
Richard Linklater, Boyhood
Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel
James Marsh, The Theory of Everything
Damien Chazelle, Whiplash


ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Birdman, Alejandro G. Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris Jr, Armando Bo

Boyhood, Richard Linklater
The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wes Anderson

Nightcrawler, Dan Gilroy
Whiplash, Damien Chazelle

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
American Sniper, Jason Hall
Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn

The Imitation Game, Graham Moore

Paddington, Paul King
The Theory of Everything, Anthony McCarten


LEADING ACTOR
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game
Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler

Michael Keaton, Birdman

Ralph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest Hotel

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Big Eyes
Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything

Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Reese Witherspoon, Wild

Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl


SUPPORTING ACTOR

Edward Norton, Birdman

Ethan Hawke, Boyhood

J.K. Simmons, Whiplash

Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher

Steve Carell, Foxcatcher

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emma Stone, Birdman

Imelda Staunton, Pride

Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game

Patricia Arquette, Boyhood

Rene Russo, Nightcrawler


ORIGINAL MUSIC
Birdman, Antonio Sanchez

The Grand Budapest Hotel, Alexandre Desplat

Interstellar, Hans Zimmer

The Theory of Everything, Johann Johannsson

Under the Skin, Mica Levi

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Birdman, Emmanuel Lubezki

The Grand Budapest Hotel, Robert Yeoman
Ida Lukasz Zal, Ryzsard Lenczewski

Interstellar, Hoyte van Hoytema

Mr. Turner, Dick Pope


EDITING
Birdman, Douglas Crise, Stephen Mirrione

The Grand Budapest Hotel, Barney Pilling

The Imitation Game, William Goldenberg

Nightcrawler, John Gilroy

The Theory of Everything, Jinx Godfrey

Whiplash, Tom Cross


OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH ACTOR, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Elaine Constantine (Writer/Director) Northern Soul
Gregory Burke (Writer), Yann Demange (Director), ’71

Hong Khaou (Writer/Director) Lilting
Paul Katis (Director/Producer), Andrew de Lotbiniere (Producer), Kajaki: The True Story

Stephen Beresford (Writer), David Livingstone (Producer), Pride

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Ida
Leviathan
The Lunchbox
Trash
Two Days, One Night


DOCUMENTARY

20 Feet From Stardom
20,000 Days
Citizenfour
Finding Vivian
Virunga

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Big Eyes, Rick Heinrichs, Shane Vieau

The Grand Budapest Hotel, Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pinnock

The Imitation Game, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana MacDonald

Interstellar, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

Mr. Turner, Suzie Davies, Charlotte Watts


COSTUME DESIGN
The Grand Budapest Hotel, Milena Canonero

The Imitation Game, Sammy Sheldon Differ

Into the Woods, Colleen Atwood

Mr. Turner, Jacqueline Durran

The Theory of Everything, Steven Noble

MAKE-UP AND HAIR

The Grand Budapest Hotel, Frances Hannon

Guardians of the Galaxy, Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou, David White
Into the Woods, Peter Swords King, J. Roy Helland

Mr. Turner, Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener

The Theory of Everything, Jan Sewell


SOUND

American Sniper, Walt Martin, John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman

Birdman, Thomas Varga, Martin Hernández, Aaron Glascock, Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño

The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wayne Lemmer, Christopher Scarabosio, Pawel Wdowczak

The Imitation Game, John Midgley, Lee Walpole, Stuart Hilliker, Martin Jensen

Whiplash, Thomas Curley, Ben Wilkins, Craig Mann

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Erik Winquist, Daniel Barrett

Guardians of the Galaxy, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Nicolas Aithadi

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton, R. Christopher White

Interstellar, Paul Franklin, Scott Fisher, Andrew Lockley

X-Men: Days of Future Past, Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Tim Crosbie, Cameron Waldbauer


BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Bigger Picture
Monkey Love Experiments
My Dad

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Boogaloo and Graham
Emotional Fusebox 
The Karman Line 
Slap 
Three Brothers

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Jack O’Connell

Margot Robbie

Miles Teller

Shailene Woodley