'The Grand Budapest Hotel' Leads the 2015 BAFTA Nominees
Ahead of the 72nd annual Golden Globes, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominees for the 68th British Academy Film Awards (a.k.a. the BAFTAs) on Friday morning. Leading the pack is The Grand Budapest Hotel with 11 nominations.
The recognition for Wes Anderson’s comedy comes as a surprise since the film has only managed to pick up a handful of nominations in the U.S., including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and Best Director at the Golden Globes, which airs live on Sunday, Jan. 11.
Like the Academy Awards, the BAFTAs honor cinematography, costume design, editing, production design, and sound -- many of the additional awards The Grand Budapest Hotel is up for at this year’s ceremony.
In an announcement made by the recently engaged Stephen Fry and Hunger Games star, Sam Claflin, it was also revealed Ralph Fiennes is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role marking just one of a few changes to the major acting nominations that has heard Benedict Cumberbatch, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, and Reese Witherspoon’s names read aloud for the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, among other awards.
Check out a complete list of nominees for the 2015 BAFTAs, which will be handed out live on Feb. 8, 2015.
BEST FILM
Birdman
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
The Theory of Everything
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
’71
The Imitation Game
Paddington
The Theory of Everything
Under the Skin
ANIMATED FILM
Big Hero 6
The Boxtrolls
The Lego Movie
DIRECTOR
Alejandro G. Inarritu, Birdman
Richard Linklater, Boyhood
Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel
James Marsh, The Theory of Everything
Damien Chazelle, Whiplash
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Birdman, Alejandro G. Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris Jr, Armando Bo
Boyhood, Richard Linklater
The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wes Anderson
Nightcrawler, Dan Gilroy
Whiplash, Damien Chazelle
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
American Sniper, Jason Hall
Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn
The Imitation Game, Graham Moore
Paddington, Paul King
The Theory of Everything, Anthony McCarten
LEADING ACTOR
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game
Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler
Michael Keaton, Birdman
Ralph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest Hotel
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Big Eyes
Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything
Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Reese Witherspoon, Wild
Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Edward Norton, Birdman
Ethan Hawke, Boyhood
J.K. Simmons, Whiplash
Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher
Steve Carell, Foxcatcher
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emma Stone, Birdman
Imelda Staunton, Pride
Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game
Patricia Arquette, Boyhood
Rene Russo, Nightcrawler
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Birdman, Antonio Sanchez
The Grand Budapest Hotel, Alexandre Desplat
Interstellar, Hans Zimmer
The Theory of Everything, Johann Johannsson
Under the Skin, Mica Levi
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Birdman, Emmanuel Lubezki
The Grand Budapest Hotel, Robert Yeoman
Ida Lukasz Zal, Ryzsard Lenczewski
Interstellar, Hoyte van Hoytema
Mr. Turner, Dick Pope
EDITING
Birdman, Douglas Crise, Stephen Mirrione
The Grand Budapest Hotel, Barney Pilling
The Imitation Game, William Goldenberg
Nightcrawler, John Gilroy
The Theory of Everything, Jinx Godfrey
Whiplash, Tom Cross
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH ACTOR, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Elaine Constantine (Writer/Director) Northern Soul
Gregory Burke (Writer), Yann Demange (Director), ’71
Hong Khaou (Writer/Director) Lilting
Paul Katis (Director/Producer), Andrew de Lotbiniere (Producer), Kajaki: The True Story
Stephen Beresford (Writer), David Livingstone (Producer), Pride
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Ida
Leviathan
The Lunchbox
Trash
Two Days, One Night
DOCUMENTARY
20 Feet From Stardom
20,000 Days
Citizenfour
Finding Vivian
Virunga
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Big Eyes, Rick Heinrichs, Shane Vieau
The Grand Budapest Hotel, Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pinnock
The Imitation Game, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana MacDonald
Interstellar, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis
Mr. Turner, Suzie Davies, Charlotte Watts
COSTUME DESIGN
The Grand Budapest Hotel, Milena Canonero
The Imitation Game, Sammy Sheldon Differ
Into the Woods, Colleen Atwood
Mr. Turner, Jacqueline Durran
The Theory of Everything, Steven Noble
MAKE-UP AND HAIR
The Grand Budapest Hotel, Frances Hannon
Guardians of the Galaxy, Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou, David White
Into the Woods, Peter Swords King, J. Roy Helland
Mr. Turner, Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener
The Theory of Everything, Jan Sewell
SOUND
American Sniper, Walt Martin, John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman
Birdman, Thomas Varga, Martin Hernández, Aaron Glascock, Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño
The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wayne Lemmer, Christopher Scarabosio, Pawel Wdowczak
The Imitation Game, John Midgley, Lee Walpole, Stuart Hilliker, Martin Jensen
Whiplash, Thomas Curley, Ben Wilkins, Craig Mann
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Erik Winquist, Daniel Barrett
Guardians of the Galaxy, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Nicolas Aithadi
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton, R. Christopher White
Interstellar, Paul Franklin, Scott Fisher, Andrew Lockley
X-Men: Days of Future Past, Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Tim Crosbie, Cameron Waldbauer
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Bigger Picture
Monkey Love Experiments
My Dad
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Boogaloo and Graham
Emotional Fusebox
The Karman Line
Slap
Three Brothers
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Jack O’Connell
Margot Robbie
Miles Teller
Shailene Woodley