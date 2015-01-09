'The Grand Budapest Hotel' Leads the 2015 BAFTA Nominees

Ahead of the 72nd annual Golden Globes, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominees for the 68th British Academy Film Awards (a.k.a. the BAFTAs) on Friday morning. Leading the pack is The Grand Budapest Hotel with 11 nominations.

The recognition for Wes Anderson’s comedy comes as a surprise since the film has only managed to pick up a handful of nominations in the U.S., including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and Best Director at the Golden Globes, which airs live on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Like the Academy Awards, the BAFTAs honor cinematography, costume design, editing, production design, and sound -- many of the additional awards The Grand Budapest Hotel is up for at this year’s ceremony.

In an announcement made by the recently engaged Stephen Fry and Hunger Games star, Sam Claflin, it was also revealed Ralph Fiennes is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role marking just one of a few changes to the major acting nominations that has heard Benedict Cumberbatch, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, and Reese Witherspoon’s names read aloud for the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, among other awards.

Check out a complete list of nominees for the 2015 BAFTAs, which will be handed out live on Feb. 8, 2015.



BEST FILM



Birdman

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

The Theory of Everything

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM



’71

The Imitation Game

Paddington

The Theory of Everything

Under the Skin

ANIMATED FILM

Big Hero 6

The Boxtrolls

The Lego Movie

DIRECTOR

Alejandro G. Inarritu, Birdman

Richard Linklater, Boyhood

Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel

James Marsh, The Theory of Everything

Damien Chazelle, Whiplash



ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY



Birdman, Alejandro G. Inarritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris Jr, Armando Bo



Boyhood, Richard Linklater

The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wes Anderson



Nightcrawler, Dan Gilroy

Whiplash, Damien Chazelle

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Sniper, Jason Hall

Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn



The Imitation Game, Graham Moore



Paddington, Paul King

The Theory of Everything, Anthony McCarten



LEADING ACTOR

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game

Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything



Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler



Michael Keaton, Birdman



Ralph Fiennes, The Grand Budapest Hotel



LEADING ACTRESS



Amy Adams, Big Eyes

Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything



Julianne Moore, Still Alice

Reese Witherspoon, Wild



Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl



SUPPORTING ACTOR



Edward Norton, Birdman



Ethan Hawke, Boyhood



J.K. Simmons, Whiplash



Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher



Steve Carell, Foxcatcher



SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Emma Stone, Birdman



Imelda Staunton, Pride



Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game



Patricia Arquette, Boyhood



Rene Russo, Nightcrawler



ORIGINAL MUSIC

Birdman, Antonio Sanchez



The Grand Budapest Hotel, Alexandre Desplat



Interstellar, Hans Zimmer



The Theory of Everything, Johann Johannsson



Under the Skin, Mica Levi

CINEMATOGRAPHY



Birdman, Emmanuel Lubezki



The Grand Budapest Hotel, Robert Yeoman

Ida Lukasz Zal, Ryzsard Lenczewski



Interstellar, Hoyte van Hoytema



Mr. Turner, Dick Pope



EDITING

Birdman, Douglas Crise, Stephen Mirrione



The Grand Budapest Hotel, Barney Pilling



The Imitation Game, William Goldenberg



Nightcrawler, John Gilroy



The Theory of Everything, Jinx Godfrey



Whiplash, Tom Cross



OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH ACTOR, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Elaine Constantine (Writer/Director) Northern Soul

Gregory Burke (Writer), Yann Demange (Director), ’71



Hong Khaou (Writer/Director) Lilting

Paul Katis (Director/Producer), Andrew de Lotbiniere (Producer), Kajaki: The True Story



Stephen Beresford (Writer), David Livingstone (Producer), Pride



FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE



Ida

Leviathan

The Lunchbox

Trash

Two Days, One Night



DOCUMENTARY



20 Feet From Stardom

20,000 Days

Citizenfour

Finding Vivian

Virunga

PRODUCTION DESIGN



Big Eyes, Rick Heinrichs, Shane Vieau



The Grand Budapest Hotel, Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pinnock



The Imitation Game, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana MacDonald



Interstellar, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis



Mr. Turner, Suzie Davies, Charlotte Watts



COSTUME DESIGN

The Grand Budapest Hotel, Milena Canonero



The Imitation Game, Sammy Sheldon Differ



Into the Woods, Colleen Atwood



Mr. Turner, Jacqueline Durran



The Theory of Everything, Steven Noble

MAKE-UP AND HAIR



The Grand Budapest Hotel, Frances Hannon



Guardians of the Galaxy, Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou, David White

Into the Woods, Peter Swords King, J. Roy Helland



Mr. Turner, Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener



The Theory of Everything, Jan Sewell



SOUND



American Sniper, Walt Martin, John Reitz, Gregg Rudloff, Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman



Birdman, Thomas Varga, Martin Hernández, Aaron Glascock, Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño



The Grand Budapest Hotel, Wayne Lemmer, Christopher Scarabosio, Pawel Wdowczak



The Imitation Game, John Midgley, Lee Walpole, Stuart Hilliker, Martin Jensen



Whiplash, Thomas Curley, Ben Wilkins, Craig Mann

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS



Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Erik Winquist, Daniel Barrett



Guardians of the Galaxy, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Nicolas Aithadi



The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton, R. Christopher White



Interstellar, Paul Franklin, Scott Fisher, Andrew Lockley



X-Men: Days of Future Past, Richard Stammers, Anders Langlands, Tim Crosbie, Cameron Waldbauer



BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION



The Bigger Picture

Monkey Love Experiments

My Dad

BRITISH SHORT FILM



Boogaloo and Graham

Emotional Fusebox

The Karman Line

Slap

Three Brothers

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)



Gugu Mbatha-Raw



Jack O’Connell



Margot Robbie



Miles Teller



Shailene Woodley