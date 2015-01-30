Exclusive Look at the Making of the Music of Anne Hathaway's 'Song One'



Anne Hathaway's new romantic drama, Song One, follows a woman who uses music to attempt to awaken her brother from a coma. Now, we're taking you behind the scenes at the making of that music.

In the film, Anne plays Franny, an archaeology student who returns home to New York City to visit her musician brother Henry (Ben Rosenfield), who has fallen into a coma after a car accident. She embarks on a journey to use his favorite music to attempt to reach him, enlisting his favorite musician, James Forester (Johnny Flynn), and becoming close to the surprisingly shy rock star in the process.

Music for the film was written by Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley, and her boyfriend, fellow musician Johnathan Rice. Watch the video to join the musicians and actors in the studio creating the soundtrack's soulful folky sound.

Song One is in theaters and on demand now.

