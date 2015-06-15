Chris Pratt May Be Hollywood's Most Bankable Star, Here's What He Demands in His Contracts

Jurassic World's Chris Pratt has quickly become a bonafide movie star and as such, he's now getting A-list accommodations.

"Your typical actor who reaches this kind of success will have a rider which says I want a jet to take me to this place or that place, or no green M&Ms in the bowl, but Chris Pratt's riders are much different," EW Radio host Mario Correa told ET. "It's basically all about his family -- flying in his wife [Anna Faris] and his son Jack to the set and getting a number of days off so he can go see them. It's about family stuff. It kind of shows what kind of guy he is, and it's one of the reasons that folks love him."

Prognosticators set the bar high for Jurassic World's opening weekend, but the movie still managed to exceed all expectations, opening to the tune of $524 million worldwide. With the movie's massive success, the studio is already getting the ball rolling on another sequel, which Pratt told EW he will return for.

"I am [signed on for a Jurassic sequel]," Pratt said. "They have me for I think 38 movies or something."

While the 38 movies part sounds like a joke, the idea of another sequel seems more concrete. Director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow revealed to Cinemablend.com that he left room for a follow-up in the script for Jurassic World through the exit of Dr. Henry Wu (B.D. Wong).

"There's actually a line we cut from the movie, and sometimes I wonder if I should have... but in that scene with B.D. Wong and Irrfan Kahn [who plays Simon Masrani], he used to say, 'How long do you think you can control it? We won't always be the only ones who can make a dinosaur,'" Trevorrow told the website.

According to Forbes, Trevorrow will not be returning to direct the sequel. Jurassic World is out now.