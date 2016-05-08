EXCLUSIVE: Goldie Hawn Reveals How Amy Schumer Convinced Her to Return to the Big Screen

Welcome back, Goldie Hawn!

After a 14-year hiatus from the big screen, the funny lady will make her long-awaited return with a part in Amy Schumer's upcoming action comedy.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Goldie at her annual Annual Love In For Kids charity event in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, where she explained that she wouldn't have returned for just any film.

"It had to be funny and it had to be with the right person," she said. "I did a lot of stuff, but if it can't live up to the expectation, it's not worth doing."

She knew that there were a few elements necessary for her to commit to a movie shoot again, including joy, fun, and working "with someone you admire and adore." In this case, the lucky woman who got Goldie's admiration was Amy.

The 70-year-old actress -- who’s last film was 2002's The Banger Sisters -- noted that the entire movie revolves around her and Amy. "We are on quite a romp together, the two of us -- in the jungle!" she laughed. "It's just going to be a blast! So that's what brought me back."

She even FaceTimed with her co-star's dad recently, all while the Inside Amy Schumer star encouraged her father to admit that Goldie was "the love of his life."

"It was a tearful moment, actually," Goldie told ET. "Because it was so true. He's so real, and this is why Amy's real."

It's easy to see why it was Amy who convinced Goldie to do a movie once again, a point Kate Hudson made clear while joining her mom for the love in.

"It's kind of a no brainer. I mean, Amy Schumer, my mom," Kate told ET. "My mom hasn't worked in a long time for a reason, and I think this is the perfect thing for her to come back… I really look forward to it. I'm so excited. I'm going to go visit them!"

Goldie gushed about the "rare" family reunion she got to have at her charity event, which included her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, three kids -- Kate, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell -- and five of her grandchildren.