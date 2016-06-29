EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Tom Hanks as Captain Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger in New Clint Eastwood Drama

Tom Hanks transforms into the brave pilot responsible for the "Miracle on the Hudson" in the upcoming movie, Sully, and ET has your first look!

Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger became a hero after saving all 155 people onboard during an emergency landing in New York's Hudson River on Jan. 15, 2009, but what few people know about is the investigation that followed, which threatened to destroy his reputation and career.

Hanks plays the retired airline captain in the movie, directed by Clint Eastwood, sporting a mustache and silver mane.

"Over 40 years in the air," Hanks as Sullenberger says in the trailer, "but in the end, I'm going to be judged on 208 seconds."

Sully, based on Sullenberger's memoir, Highest Duty: My Search for What Really Matters, opens on Sept. 9.