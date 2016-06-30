'The Devil Wears Prada' Turns 10! All the Lessons We Learned From the Iconic Movie



The Devil Wears Prada officially turns 10 on Thursday, and it’s crazy to think that, just over a decade ago, we had no idea where cerulean came from or how to spell Gabbana.

The adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name -- directed by David Frankel and starring Meryl Streep as the titular “devil,” fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly, and Anne Hathaway as Andrea "Andy" Sachs, Priestly’s dowdy new assistant -- became a classic almost instantly and, to this day, remains immensely quotable and totally rewatchable.

So, gird your loins. Here’s 10 of the most important things we learned from the iconic film.



1. Move Faster Than a Glacier



If you’re going to work for a Miranda Priestly type, you better be able to learn on the job, and fast.

And don’t take too long to get Starbucks. Hot Starbucks.



2. You Should Know Where Cerulean Comes From….



Streep’s character takes Andy to fashion school in a scene early in the movie, when the recent college grad scoffs at the suggestion that two similar turquoise belts are “so different.” So don’t kid yourself, everything in the fashion world has some deeper meaning.



3. …and How to Spell ‘Gabbana’



Keep your pocket fashion guide handy, because those designer names get tough.

4. Emily Blunt Is a Star...



Streep might have been nominated for an Oscar for the film, and we already loved Hathaway from The Princess Diaries, but the real stand-out performance in the movie came from a then-little known Emily Blunt.

As Miranda’s overworked and underappreciated first assistant, Emily, Blunt stole scenes throughout the whole movie, and if you didn’t love her for the first hour or so, you were totally on board by the time she got hit by a car and could finally break her Paris diet.



5. ...and Stanley Tucci is the Best



The other scene-stealer of the movie came as a surprise to no one. Stanley Tucci’s character, Nigel, not only served as the Yoda to Andy’s young Padawan, but also walked away with one of the movie’s most iconic and quotable lines.

6. Understand the Importance of Both Unpublished Manuscripts and THE BOOK



Andy finds herself in trouble when she interrupts an argument between Miranda and her husband when delivering “The Book,” a mock-up of the magazine’s upcoming edition, but wins her boss back when she manages to track down an unpublished Harry Potter manuscript for her daughters. You win some, you lose some.



7. Don’t Pick Fashion Over Your Friends





Entourage star Adrian Grenier plays Andy’s chef boyfriend, Nate, who, along with her other friends, doesn’t really get Andy’s fashion-focused ambition.

While they may not be super supportive, it’s no surprise when Nate breaks up with Andy, claiming that her real relationship is with her job. Plus, she brought him that sad single cupcake for his birthday. Priorities, people.

(Side note: In the end, Andy gets both the great guy, and the amazing job. You can have it all!)

8. Also, Don’t Ever Break Up With the Guy Who Puts $8 of Jarlsberg on a Grilled Cheese Sandwich



Seriously, that sammie! As if Nate weren’t swoon-worthy enough.

9. But Definitely Have a Cube of Cheese if You’re About to Faint





10. And Always, Always, Make Sure Demarchelier Has Confirmed

