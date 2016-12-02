Jennifer Lawrence Reveals How She Prepared for Kissing Scenes With Chris Pratt in 'Passengers'

Jennifer Lawrence went about kissing Chris Pratt onscreen in Passengers a little differently than when she locked lips with Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson while filming The Hunger Games movies.

Pratt and Lawrence appear on the Friday episode of the U.K. talk show, TheGraham Norton Show, and the Oscar winner opens up about the steps she now takes to make sure her breath is OK when she's shooting a kissing scene.

"When I had to kiss Josh and Liam in The Hunger Games, I was like, ‘Who cares?’ and I’d eat mustard and tuna," she quips. "And then I did American Hustle with Christian Bale and I was like, ‘Oh damn,’ and I was really clean and ate lots and lots of mints.”



When asked how she prepared to smooch Pratt for their intimate scenes, she adds, "With Pratt I definitely ate mints!"

Passengers, which hits theaters Dec. 21, is set in a spacecraft that is traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people, but has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers (Pratt and Lawrence) are awakened 90 years early, and strike up a romance.



While Lawrence is no stranger to stunts after portraying Katniss Everdeen, she admits to not being so keen on participating in the action scenes in Passengers. "As soon as I wrapped Hunger Games, I was done with stunts," she discloses. "I didn’t want to do any more, I didn’t like it."

While on set with Pratt, 37, for their space movie, Lawrence notes, "I complained so much they said, ‘So we guess it will be mainly Chris doing all the action.’”

In addition to taking her kissing scenes seriously with her handsome co-star, the 26-year-old actress also revealed in an earlier interview that she was quite nervous about the sex scenes they shared. "With sex scenes, you don't know what to do. For one, you're like, 'Is it enough?'" she explained while on Late Night With Seth Meyers last December. "Your worst nightmare is it's too much! Are they gonna be like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa!'"



